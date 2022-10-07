Kerala

MVD inspects tourist vehicles at Paliyekkara toll plaza, Kodungalloor 

A day after the Vadakkanchery accident that claimed nine lives, the Motor Vehicles department (MVD) has started checking tourist buses for rule violations.

As part of a Statewide raid, tourist vehicles were inspected at the Paliyekkara toll plaza and Kodungalloor in the district on Friday.

Buses which transporting fans for the ISL match in Kochi and those on tourist trips were inspected.

Violations included illegal fittings like powerful headlamps that block drivers’ vision, laser lights for decoration, smoke machines, air horns and music systems with loud speakers.

Fines were slapped for violations. Operators had been asked to remove extra lighting and sound system from the buses soon after completing the trip and to report to the MVD office, the officials said.


