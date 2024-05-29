GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MVD initiates action against YouTuber, 3 others, asks them to do community service at MCH

Published - May 29, 2024 07:13 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has taken a car into custody and launched a probe against its owner T.S. Saju (YouTuber Sanju Techy) after he set up an Aavesham film model swimming pool with water inside the sport utility vehicle (SUV) and drove through a road in Alappuzha.

In a video uploaded onto his YouTube channel, Mr. Saju and his friends are seen taking a dip in the temporary pool made of tarpaulin on the back of the moving SUV. Later, water started flowing out of the pool and onto the road.

R. Ramanan, Regional Transport Officer (Enforcement), Alappuzha, said the driving licence of Sooryanarayanan who drove the vehicle had been suspended for a year. “We have also decided to cancel the registration of the vehicle. A detailed probe is on and further action, including cancelling the driving licence of Mr. Saju, will be taken based on the report,” Mr. Ramanan said adding that the investigation would look into past motor vehicle rules violations by Mr. Saju

The MVD directed Mr. Saju, Mr. Sooryanarayanan, and two others, who accompanied them on the trip, to attend a three-day training at the Institute of Driver Training and Research at Edappal in Malappuram from June 3.

Further, they have been asked to do community service at the Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha, for a week.

In 2021, the MVD had initiated action against Mr. Saju, hailing from Alappuzha, after he allowed a minor boy to drive his vehicle. A local court later slapped a fine of ₹35,000 on him.

