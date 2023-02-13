ADVERTISEMENT

MVD initiates action against biker for stunt riding

February 13, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

18-year-old motorcyclist has come under scrutiny after he knocked down a school student at Thalavila near Kallambalam on February 9

The Hindu Bureau

The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) is mulling initiating legal steps including cancellation of driving licence against an 18-year old motorcyclist, who endangered the safety of a young pedestrian after a dangerous stunt went wrong near Kallambalam a few days ago.

Kallambalam native Noufal, 18, has come under scrutiny after he knocked down a school student at Thalavila near Kallambalam on February 9. While the girl escaped with minor bruises, Noufal had sustained significant injuries and was subsequently hospitalised. As the pedestrian did not lodge a complaint, the Kallambalam police have not registered a case thus far.

However, the MVD has swung into action with CCTV footage of the mishap emerging in the public domain on Monday. Noufal can be seen as attempting a wheelie (or a wheelstand), a risky manoeuvre that involves raising the front wheel of a two-wheeler while in motion, as some girl students walked on the roadside. The suspected act of showboating, however, turned awry as the bike skidded towards one of the students.

According to Thiruvananthapuram Regional Transport Officer (RTO - Enforcement) K. Ajith Kumar, Noufal had been involved in seven cases, including five registered by the police, involving violation of motor safety rules prior to the incident in Kallambalam. All of the cases have been registered within a year. One of the cases registered by the MVD has been booked by the Kollam RTO. He said the motorcycle has been inspected and legal proceedings initiated against the biker.

