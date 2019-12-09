MVD impounds bus involved in cracker row

The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) squad on Monday impounded a tourist bus on top of which a group of students from Thamarassery burst flowerpot crackers near Bengaluru during their excursion. The incident which occurred on December 1 came to light through a video footage in the social media.

MVD officials said Plus Two students from Korangad Government Vocational Higher Secondary School had opted to pep up a birthday bash thus with the support of the bus crew, they said.

Permit cancellation

Regional Transport Officer (Enforcement) P.M. Shabeer said he had recommended cancellation of the bus permit and legal action against the driver on Monday on the basis of the preliminary inquiry. “The Kozhikode Regional Transport Officer will look into the case and hold a hearing in the presence of the bus owner ahead of suspending the permit,” he told The Hindu.

Meanwhile, the Contract Carriage Operators’ Federation (CCOF) alleged that reckless celebrations on tourist buses were a pointer to the inefficient functioning of Parents Teachers Associations (PTA) in schools. The federation leaders claimed that the PTA representatives and teachers who usually accompany students during such tours failed to discipline the students.

Only through banks

“We have come across several situations where students defy instructions from teachers and PTA representatives. We cannot take responsibility for their behaviour,” said Sebastian Kuttikkatt, president of the federation.

General secretary of the federation K. Gopalakrishnan said all payments related to the hiring of tourist bus by school authorities should be made through the banking system. “We have reasons to suspect irregularities in the sector as many opt for direct cash transactions without any digital proof,” he claimed.

The federation leaders also made it clear that they would not cooperate with the Statewide strike called by Contract Carriage Operators Association from Tuesday. “We have submitted our concerns and demands to the Transport Minister and he has promised action,” they said.