March 30, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - KOCHI

The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Ernakulam, has imposed ₹2.71 lakh fine on Popular JCB Corporation, after a case was registered against the dealer by the Motor Vehicles department, charging it with selling an earth mover without submitting an application for registration. The case dates back to May 2022, following an inspection carried out by personnel of the Angamaly Sub Regional Transport Office.