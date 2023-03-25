MVD holds awareness drive at Tirurangadi to make Ramzan accident-free

March 25, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Motor Vehicles department (MVD) at Tirurangandi has launched a special awareness drive to bring down road accidents during Ramzan. The evening rush to get to Iftaars in time has been found to be a reason for increasing accidents.

The MVD, Tirurangadi, launched the special awareness drive with the message ‘Comfortable journey, safe journey’. Joint Regional Transport Officer M.P. Abdul Subair said the campaign was aimed at making Ramzan accident-free, especially as the expansion work of the National Highway-66 was under way.

NH-66 apart, coastal roads too in the district have been witnessing congestions in the evenings of Ramzan. The MVD had launched similar awareness campaigns during the Sabarimala pilgrim season aimed at pilgrims coming from the neighbouring States. They had been given guidelines in their languages.

Mr. Subair said the awareness drives conducted by the MVD during Onam and New Year celebrations had reduced the rate of accidents considerably.

The MVD has asked people travelling to attend Iftaars to arrange their road journey in such a way as to reach the venue in good time. “Try to set your journey to reach the destination at least 10 minutes before,” said Mr. Subair.

The MVD has asked people to consider multiple road blocks along the roads, especially NH-66. It asked them to avoid driving if they feel tired. It also asked people not to hand over vehicles to children and students to procure grocery, meat, or other household goods. “Giving children vehicles is illegal and can invite punishment,” said Mr. Subair.

The MVD asked people going out for prayers at night and at dawn to wear white cloth. “White cloth will help vehicle drivers notice and take precaution,” said Mr. Subair, warning that people should be vigilant while crossing roads.

He said persistent awareness drives alone could reduce road accidents.