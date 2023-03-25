ADVERTISEMENT

MVD holds awareness drive at Tirurangadi to make Ramzan accident-free

March 25, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Motor Vehicles department (MVD) at Tirurangandi has launched a special awareness drive to bring down road accidents during Ramzan. The evening rush to get to Iftaars in time has been found to be a reason for increasing accidents.

The MVD, Tirurangadi, launched the special awareness drive with the message ‘Comfortable journey, safe journey’. Joint Regional Transport Officer M.P. Abdul Subair said the campaign was aimed at making Ramzan accident-free, especially as the expansion work of the National Highway-66 was under way.

NH-66 apart, coastal roads too in the district have been witnessing congestions in the evenings of Ramzan. The MVD had launched similar awareness campaigns during the Sabarimala pilgrim season aimed at pilgrims coming from the neighbouring States. They had been given guidelines in their languages.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Subair said the awareness drives conducted by the MVD during Onam and New Year celebrations had reduced the rate of accidents considerably.

The MVD has asked people travelling to attend Iftaars to arrange their road journey in such a way as to reach the venue in good time. “Try to set your journey to reach the destination at least 10 minutes before,” said Mr. Subair.

The MVD has asked people to consider multiple road blocks along the roads, especially NH-66. It asked them to avoid driving if they feel tired. It also asked people not to hand over vehicles to children and students to procure grocery, meat, or other household goods. “Giving children vehicles is illegal and can invite punishment,” said Mr. Subair.

The MVD asked people going out for prayers at night and at dawn to wear white cloth. “White cloth will help vehicle drivers notice and take precaution,” said Mr. Subair, warning that people should be vigilant while crossing roads.

He said persistent awareness drives alone could reduce road accidents.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US