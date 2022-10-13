MVD green-signals mandatory social service, driving lessons for errant drivers in Kerala

In the first phase, drivers of contract carriages, including tourist buses, stage carriages plying various routes, and goods carriages that violate the Motor Vehicles Act, will be given mandatory community service and training

Amid mounting criticism against the Motor Vehicles department (MVD) against the backdrop of the tragic bus accident in Palakkad which claimed nine lives, the Kerala government has decided to send drivers involved in serious road accidents and driving under the influence of intoxicants for nor less than three days of compulsory social service at trauma care centres and palliative care.

Apart from the suspension of driving licence, a high-level meeting chaired by Transport Minister Antony Raju on Thursday has decided to make mandatory three days of training for errant drivers at the Institute of Driver Training and Research (IDTR) at Edappal in Malappuram.

The meeting also decided to take strong action against two-wheeler owners who install illegal horns and make alterations on bikes. Strict legal action will be taken against vloggers who promote dangerous driving.

Meanwhile, the special drive ‘Focus-3’ launched by the MVD to detect violations in contract and stage carriages has charged 253 vehicles for making illegal modifications on vehicles.

The speed governor of 414 buses had been found tampered with, while illegal lights were installed in 2,792 vehicles, and a fine of ₹75,73,020 was imposed on violators as part of the special drive till Tuesday. As many as 4,472 cases were registered for creating noise and air pollution. Fitness certificates of 263 vehicles, registration of seven vehicles, and license of 108 drivers have also been cancelled.

The MVD also began a drive against parallel services on Thursday by starting a special inspection from Parassala to Thiruvananthapuram city. The Additional Transport Commissioner informed that vehicles operating parallel services will be impounded and action taken, including cancellation of permits, against such vehicles.

The department will not allow illegal parallel services to continue in the State and inspections will be strengthened in the coming days, said a press release here on Thursday.