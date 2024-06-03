MVD files chargesheet against vlogger

The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) on Monday filed a chargesheet against vlogger T.S. Saju (YouTuber Sanju Techy) who illegally modified his car, set up an Aavesham film model swimming pool with water in its interior, and drove on a road in Alappuzha with friends.

The chargesheet was submitted before the Alappuzha Judicial First Class Magistrate Court-II. Besides Saju, his friend Sooryanarayanan who drove the sport utility vehicle (SUV) has been named the second accused in the case. Officials said the duo had been booked under Sections 184 (driving dangerously) and 190 (using vehicle in unsafe condition), among other relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The MVD also filed a report to the Kerala High Court on the day apprising it of the actions taken so far in the case. Meanwhile, based on a complaint filed by R. Ramanan, Regional Transport Officer (Enforcement), Alappuzha, the Mannancherry police registered a case against Saju, Sooryanarayanan and two of their friends, who accompanied them on the trip, under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.

In a video uploaded onto his YouTube channel, Saju and his friends are seen taking a dip in the temporary pool made of tarpaulin on the back of the moving SUV. Later, water started flowing out of the pool and onto the road. After registering a case, the MVD confiscated the vehicle last week. Further, the MVD suspended the driving licence of Sooryanarayanan. It also directed the quartet to attend a three-day training at the Institute of Driver Training and Research at Edappal in Malappuram and asked them to do community service at the Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha, for a week.

