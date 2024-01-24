GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MVD drive to check violations by autorickshaw drivers in Alappuzha

January 24, 2024 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The Motor Vehicles department’s (MVD) enforcement wing on Wednesday conducted checks in different places in Alappuzha municipality following growing complaints that autorickshaw drivers were overcharging passengers.

Officials said that action had been taken against 10 autorickshaws after they were found operating disabling fare meters.

Action has also been initiated against vehicles without valid permits, tax, insurance and fitness certificates. The drive was conducted as per the direction of Regional Transport Officer (Enforcement) A.K. Dilu. Officials said the drive would continue in the coming days.

