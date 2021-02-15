MVD control room opened in Palakkad

The District Enforcement Control Room of the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) was inaugurated here on Monday as part of the Safe Kerala Project.
Minister for Transport A.K. Saseendran inaugurated the control room.
V.S. Achuthanandan, MLA of Malampuzha, presided over the function held through online mode.
V.K. Sreekandan, MP, was the chief guest.
District Panchayat president K. Binumol, Marutha Road grama panchayat president Unni Krishnan, block panchayat members Raja Lakshmi and Sobhana, and panchayat members Radha Krishnan and Deepa spoke at the function.
Regional Transport Officer P. Sivakumar welcomed the gathering.
Regional Transport Officer (Enforcement) V.A. Sahadevan proposed a vote of thanks.
Apart from a State control room, enforcement control rooms are being set up in all districts with the objective of reducing road accidents by increasing the law enforcement. Dozens of cameras with artificial intelligence facilities are being installed along the highways to prevent helmetless bike riding, riding of bikes with more than one person in the pillion, driving without seat belts, use of mobile phones while driving and illegal parking. Apart from speeding, red light violation and travelling without wearing seat-belt will be inspected with the help of those cameras.
First State
Mr. Sahadevan said that Kerala would be the first State to enforce traffic laws with the help of cameras having artificial intelligence facilities.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath