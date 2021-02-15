MVD control room opened in Palakkad

Cameras with artificial intelligence facilities being installed

The District Enforcement Control Room of the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) was inaugurated here on Monday as part of the Safe Kerala Project.

Minister for Transport A.K. Saseendran inaugurated the control room.

V.S. Achuthanandan, MLA of Malampuzha, presided over the function held through online mode.

V.K. Sreekandan, MP, was the chief guest.

District Panchayat president K. Binumol, Marutha Road grama panchayat president Unni Krishnan, block panchayat members Raja Lakshmi and Sobhana, and panchayat members Radha Krishnan and Deepa spoke at the function.

Regional Transport Officer P. Sivakumar welcomed the gathering.

Regional Transport Officer (Enforcement) V.A. Sahadevan proposed a vote of thanks.

Apart from a State control room, enforcement control rooms are being set up in all districts with the objective of reducing road accidents by increasing the law enforcement. Dozens of cameras with artificial intelligence facilities are being installed along the highways to prevent helmetless bike riding, riding of bikes with more than one person in the pillion, driving without seat belts, use of mobile phones while driving and illegal parking. Apart from speeding, red light violation and travelling without wearing seat-belt will be inspected with the help of those cameras.

First State

Mr. Sahadevan said that Kerala would be the first State to enforce traffic laws with the help of cameras having artificial intelligence facilities.