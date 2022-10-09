MVD continues inspection of buses and contract carriages; imposes fine

More than 171 buses, contract carriages checked in the last two days by Enforcement wing

The Hindu Bureau KANNUR
October 09, 2022 20:23 IST

The Motor Vehicles Department imposed fines on buses and contract carriages that were found operating in violation of laws in Kannur.

According to the department officials, surprise checks are going on in the wake of the bus accident that killed nine people in Vadakanchery. Both the Regional Transport Office (Enforcement) and the Kannur RTO carried out separate checking in the district.

In the last two days, during the check conducted by the Enforcement wing, more than 171 buses and contract carriages were inspected. Seven squads carried out the checking in different parts of the district, and a fine of ₹1.43 lakh was imposed on 30 buses including three owned by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation.

Each bus operator was fined for running without speed governors and for altering the vehicle’s shape. Forty buses were fined for installing bright lights, 15 for using air horns, one driving license was suspended, and 23 cases were filed for using mobile phones while driving. Notices were given to seven buses that were running without paying tax.

Meanwhile, the Kannur RTO imposed a fine of ₹59,000 to the buses and contract carriages, Kannur RTO E.S. Unnikrishnan said. He said the checking will continue to ensure compliance.

