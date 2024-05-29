GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MVD conducts fitness test of educational institutions’ vehicles

As many as 373 vehicles were inspected and 336 were allowed to operate.

Published - May 29, 2024 07:42 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau
A bus belonging to an education institution being inspected by the Motor Vehicle department in Kollam on Wednesday ahead of the school reopening

A bus belonging to an education institution being inspected by the Motor Vehicle department in Kollam on Wednesday ahead of the school reopening | Photo Credit: C. SURESHKUMAR

In connection with school reopening, the Motor Vehicle department (MVD) on Wednesday conducted fitness check of school vehicles within Kollam taluk at Asramam Maidan.

Reinspection

Regional Transport Officer Jayesh Kumar said 37 vehicles have been instructed to rectify mistakes and attend a reinspection within three days. As part of the inspection, the brake and electrical system of the vehicles were thoroughly examined.

The tagging of location tracking system with MVD’s Suraksha Mitra software was also completed.

It was also ensured that routes of school vehicles and phone numbers of parents were updated by school authorities through the Vidya Vahan app. Through the system, parents can access the location of the vehicle and the mobile number of the driver.

Meanwhile, the district administration has decided to introduce an ‘yellow line’ system to prevent the consumption of drugs on school and college premises. The Excise, Police and Health departments will keep the areas under close surveillance while consistent inspections will be held in nearby shops and medical stores. The functioning of Jagratha samitis will be made more efficient and directions have been given to conduct various programmes on World No Tobacco Day on May 31.

Awareness programmes and medical camps for migrant labourers will be extended to more places while it has also been directed to intensify the inspections on labour camps.

