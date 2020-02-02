MVD completes porting of vehicles

Owners of all class of motor vehicles can look forward to hassle-free service with the Motor Vehicles Department completing porting of 1.38 crore vehicles from server-based Smart Move to Vahan for vehicle registration on Thursday.

The remaining various class of motor vehicles of the total 1.43 crore registered in the State till date had been ported to Vahan by the MVD at the time of registration. With completion of the porting, vehicle particulars of all motor vehicles with registration number from 1 to 9999 is available on Vahan.

The database proved to be cumbersome as there were multiple entries for a single vehicle from various Regional Transport Offices. It took three months to complete the porting to the central data centre of Vahan housed in New Delhi.

“The registered owners will be able to get services online. We are working out details on the services that can be provided online to lessen the visit RTO offices,” Joint Transport Commissioner Rajeev Puthalath told The Hindu.

The MVD will soon take steps to link emission-related data of vehicles with the Vahan as directed by the Supreme Court. To curb the illegal way of fitments of speed governors in heavy vehicles, the official said it would also be made online so that only an authorised vendor can execute the work.

Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) interceptors rolled out as part of adopting a digital enforcement system to book erring motorists will also be linked to Vahan. The ANPR camera will capture the registration particulars of all vehicles and cross-check it with the database and only black listed ones will be stopped.

An autorickshaw that was brought for fitness test in the captial was having the same number of a motorcycle in Cherthala. Further investigation showed that the motorcycle had been given the chassis number of another bike stolen in 2006 from Alappuzha. Blacklisted vehicles from other States will also be caught here. With the porting, the official said hundreds of blacklisted vehicles had been tracked and many were coming forward to clear pending penalties.