MVD complaint redressal adalat in Kollam

Transport Minister Antony Raju will inaugurate ‘Vahaneeyam – 2022’, Kollam district-level complaint redressal adalat of the Motor Vehicle department (MVD) on April 30. The event will be held at the Kesavan Memorial Town Hall.

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal will preside over the function. Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani will deliver the keynote address.

The adalat is being organised to take immediate action on pending applications and complaints. An online facilitation centre has been set up for submitting applications, and Minister Antony Raju will directly interact with the applicants.