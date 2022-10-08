MVD books 1,279 contract carriages, slaps fine of ₹26.15 lakh

Operation Focus 3 was launched after the bus accident at Vadakkanchery that claimed nine lives

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
October 08, 2022 21:34 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Operation Focus 3 drive launched by the Motor Vehicles department (MVD) in the State on Friday, following the bus accident at Vadakkanchery in Palakkad that claimed nine lives, booked 1,279 contract carriages on Saturday for flouting safety norms. The violations included illegal alteration, installing devices that emit bright light and high-decibel music, setting up dance floors on buses, and manipulation in speed governors.

The MVD officials registered 5,169 cases for violation of safety norms in contract carriages. A fine of ₹26.15 lakh was also imposed for flouting provisions in the Motor Vehicles Act on Saturday alone. The department had imposed a compounding fee of ₹2.16 lakh on Friday. The crackdown on tourist buses will continue till October 16.

The MVD officials appealed to educational institution heads to provide details of the vehicles booked for students’ excursions to the joint regional transport officer or regional transport officers. They would inspect the bus before the trip and give instructions to the bus crew and team leader of the trip so as to ensure a safe journey, said the MVD in a release.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The department will cancel the fitness certificate of the vehicle and suspend its registration for charges like illegal and dangerous behaviour by crew and overspeeding. The public has been urged to inform the office of the district enforcement regional transport office about violations by these vehicles.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app