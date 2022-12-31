HamberMenu
MVD app for parents to track school buses

State to provide Vidya Vahan for free to parents

December 31, 2022 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) is introducing a mobile app ‘Vidya Vahan’ that lets parents track school buses.

Using the mobile app, a parent can track the school bus used by their ward to reach school and back.

Information on real-time location of school buses, their speed, and other alerts can be received by parents through the Vidya Vahan app.

In cases of emergency, parents can call the driver or other bus crew directly using the app, based on the MVD’s existing Suraksha Mitra platform.

The State government will provide the app for free to parents. To register their mobile number for using the app, parents have to get in touch with school authorities.

For clarification, call the toll-free number 18005997099.

