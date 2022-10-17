MVD action against driving schools, youth

ADVERTISEMENT

The son of the owner of a driving school, who reportedly rode a two wheeler sans helmet at the driving-test ground in N. Paravur, even after being warned by a Motor Vehicle Inspector who was on duty there, has been directed to undergo training at MVD’s Institute of Driver Training and Research, Edappal. In addition, Mithun Joy would have to do casualty duty at the trauma care centre of Ernakulam General Hospital. The MVD has also submitted a complaint before the N. Paravur police in this regard.

In yet another development, the MVD has decided to suspend the licence of two driving schools in N. Paravur, on the basis of multiple complaints. A surprise inspection done at Friends Driving School and Maria Driving School also revealed that they did not have trained driving instructors and were functioning without adequate amenities and documents.