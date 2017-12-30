M.V. Pylee passes away

Professor M. V. Pylee (Moolamattom Varkey Pylee), educationist, third Vice Chancellor of the Cochin University of Science and Technology, and founder director of the School of Management Studies at the university, passed away at a private hospital in Kochi on Saturday. He was 95.

He was admitted to the hospital with age-related problems.

A statement issued by the Cochin university said that Prof. Pylee, a brilliant academic, was Vice Chancellor of the university from 1977 to 1981 and was honoured with Padma Bhushan in 2006.

The emeritus Professor was a well-known authority on the Constitution of India, a pioneer in management education, a distinguished academician, and an eminent administrator. He has instituted the M.V. Pylee Award for the best distinguished academic in India.

Prof. Pylee had taught at the universities of Lucknow, Patna, Delhi, Kerala and Cochin and was a Director on the Faculty of the Administrative Staff College of India, Hyderabad.

Banaras Hindu University conferred DLit on him in 1997. After retirement from the university as Vice Chancellor in 1982, Professor Pylee headed the Asian Institute of Development and Entrepreneurship. He was also the Chairman of the Kerala State Advisory Board on Education and the UGC nominee on the Board of Management of the Manipal Academy of Higher Education and the Allahabad Agricultural Institute.

The body of Prof. Pylee will be brought to the residence on the eastern side of Women’s ITI, Kalamassery, at 10.30 a. m. on Sunday. The body will be taken to his home at Oonnukal, near Kothamangalam, at 8 a. m. on January 1. The funeral will be held a Little Flower Forane Church, Oonnukal, at 2.30 p.m.