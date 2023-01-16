ADVERTISEMENT

M.V. Devan award presented to Thomas Mathew

January 16, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - KOCHI 

Event held on January 15, Devan’s birth anniversary and the death anniversary of his guru K.C.S. Paniker

The Hindu Bureau

Critic M. Thomas Mathew receiving M.V. Devan Award-2023 from writer P.V. Krishnan Nair. 

At an informal gathering at ‘Devankanam’, which shares its compound with ‘Choorni’ designed and built by the late sculptor and cultural personality M.V. Devan, an award instituted in his name was presented to critic M. Thomas Mathew, who was closely associated with Devan.  

The M.V. Devan Award-2023, carrying a plaque and a cash component of ₹50,000, was handed over by P.V. Krishnan Nair, who had written the introduction of all books by Devan except one.  

The event was held on January 15, Devan’s birth anniversary and the death anniversary of his beloved guru and the doyen of modern Indian art, K.C.S. Paniker. Presenting the award, Mr. Nair spoke of a time when camaraderie among a bunch of progressive people including Devan shaped the cultural sensibility of the State.  

Critic Thomas Mathew said following tradition or Guru, according to K.C.S. Paniker and Devan, meant breaking new ground in one’s individual ways, and not following in the footsteps of the Guru or the tradition set by him.

K. Suresh Kurup, former MP, released a souvenir, a collection of articles and pictures on Devan painstakingly compiled by the artist’s daughter Shalini, at the event. Devan’s elder daughter Jameela, writer K.N. Shaji, Sheeba Ameer, who runs a palliative care non-profit organisation, and Babu Puthangadi, vice president of Choornikkara grama panchayat, spoke.

