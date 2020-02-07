Muziris project to get going in 2020-21

The Muziris Heritage project, which will be commissioned in 2020-21, is expected to give a fillip for the tourism sector in Thrissur district.

Muziris was not just a tourism project but a study tour through the heritage monuments, Finance Minister Thomas Isaac said during his Budget presentation. At present, projects worth ₹50 crore have been implemented under Muziris project. Once it is commissioned, an additional amount of ₹40 crore will be allotted for the project, the Minister said.

Beautification of Munakkal beach, development of Canal House, Pathinettarayalam Kovilakam, Kodungalloor Temple Museum, Cheraman Palli, Holy Cross Church, Marthoma Christian Life Museum, Gothuruthy Chavittu Nataka Museum are the projects under the Muziris project. The areas from Kodungalloor in Thrissur to Paravur in Ernakulam come under the Muziris, the largest heritage conservation project in the country. It is Kerala government’s first Green Project.

The ₹157 crore allotted for the cultural sector gives hope for Thrissur district. Kerala Lalithakala Akademi will get ₹7 crore. Unnayi Warrier Cultural centre has been allotted ₹1 crore.

The project for making wine from fruits has found place in the Budget, which will be a fillip for the Agro Park project in the district. Of the ₹422 crore allotted for the Animal Husbandry sector, the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University will get ₹75 crore. Fund has been earmarked for the renovation of Dr. John Mathai Centre, the Thrissur campus of the Calicut University.

An amount of ₹118 crore has been allotted for paddy cultivation. The Operation double at Kole fields will get ₹2 crore. The ₹217 crore earmarked for social justice, education, health and local self governance gives hope for Thrissur and so does the allotment of ₹3 crore for amateur theatre.