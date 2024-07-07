ADVERTISEMENT

Muziris project aims at local development in addition to heritage conservation: Riyas

Published - July 07, 2024 07:12 pm IST - Thrissur

Minister launches Muziris passport, an initiative which invites the visitors to become ambassadors of the project

The Hindu Bureau

Muziris project is aimed at not only protecting the heritage monuments, but also for the development of the local economy where these monuments exist, Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was speaking after inaugurating the renovated Cheraman Juma Masjid and Kodungallur Temple Museum building here on Saturday.

“The project, which will unearth and preserve heritage monuments across the State, will be implemented efficiently in a time-bound manner. It would be beneficial for the development of the local economy,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also inaugurated Keezhthali Mahadeva Temple Mandapam; Thiruvanchikulam Canal House; Islamic Digital Archives; Muziris Website; and infrastructure development projects of various temples.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

People’s participation

V.R. Sunil Kumar, MLA, who presided over the function, said the Muziris project will be implemented with people’s participation with an aim to protect communal harmony and secularism.

A novel project called ‘Muziris passport’, which invites the visitors to become ambassadors of the project, was launched at the function. Under the project, visitors can take the passport by paying ₹500. They can visit 30-odd monuments and museums under the Muziris project in Kodungallur and Paravur areas within a period of six-months. Such visitors will be declared ambassadors of Muziris project. Mr. Riyas handed over the first Muziris passport to the MLA.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cheraman Masjid, the State’s first Muslim mosque, has been renovated at a cost of₹1.13 crore. A compound wall of the mosque was built at a cost of ₹93.64 crore. An amount of ₹3.23 crore was spent on protection of Oottupura and Bhandarapura complex of the Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple, Kodungallur. The first phase of the renovation of the temple buildings was also completed.

Renovation of Keezhthali Temple, one of the protected monuments under the Kerala Archaeological department, was also completed under the Muziris project. Thiruvanchikualm canal office, built during the Dutch period was also renovated.

Another ₹3.29 crore was used for the infrastructure development of 16 temples, including Sreekrishna Temple, Thrikulasekharapuram; Siva Temple Sringapuram; Thrikulasekharapuram Azhvar Temple; and Ayyappa Temple, Padakulam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US