Muziris project aims at local development in addition to heritage conservation: Riyas

Muziris project is aimed at not only protecting the heritage monuments, but also for the development of the local economy where these monuments exist, Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the renovated Cheraman Juma Masjid and Kodungallur Temple Museum building here on Saturday.

“The project, which will unearth and preserve heritage monuments across the State, will be implemented efficiently in a time-bound manner. It would be beneficial for the development of the local economy,” he said.

He also inaugurated Keezhthali Mahadeva Temple Mandapam; Thiruvanchikulam Canal House; Islamic Digital Archives; Muziris Website; and infrastructure development projects of various temples.

People’s participation

V.R. Sunil Kumar, MLA, who presided over the function, said the Muziris project will be implemented with people’s participation with an aim to protect communal harmony and secularism.

A novel project called ‘Muziris passport’, which invites the visitors to become ambassadors of the project, was launched at the function. Under the project, visitors can take the passport by paying ₹500. They can visit 30-odd monuments and museums under the Muziris project in Kodungallur and Paravur areas within a period of six-months. Such visitors will be declared ambassadors of Muziris project. Mr. Riyas handed over the first Muziris passport to the MLA.

Cheraman Masjid, the State’s first Muslim mosque, has been renovated at a cost of₹1.13 crore. A compound wall of the mosque was built at a cost of ₹93.64 crore. An amount of ₹3.23 crore was spent on protection of Oottupura and Bhandarapura complex of the Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple, Kodungallur. The first phase of the renovation of the temple buildings was also completed.

Renovation of Keezhthali Temple, one of the protected monuments under the Kerala Archaeological department, was also completed under the Muziris project. Thiruvanchikualm canal office, built during the Dutch period was also renovated.

Another ₹3.29 crore was used for the infrastructure development of 16 temples, including Sreekrishna Temple, Thrikulasekharapuram; Siva Temple Sringapuram; Thrikulasekharapuram Azhvar Temple; and Ayyappa Temple, Padakulam.

