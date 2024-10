The digital platform of Muvattupuzha Urban Cooperative Bank will be launched on October 18 (Friday) at the bank auditorium. The initiative aims to provide customers with the latest technology, according to a statement.

Reserve Bank of India General Manager Shini Sunil will launch the platform. Bank chairman A. A. Anshad will preside. Kerala Bank President Gopi Kottamurikkal will release the logo.

