Muvattupuzha project to be commissioned next year

Redemption may be in sight at last for the Muvattupuzha valley irrigation project (MVIP) which has been plagued by a string of delays and massive cost overruns. If things pan out, the project will be fully commissioned in another nine months - by March 2020 - more than four decades after work started.

Work on the MVIP began in 1974 with a cost estimate of ₹20.86 crore. With delays hitting the project, the cost also shot through the roof. The State has so far spent a whopping ₹988.97 crore on the MVIP, which nonetheless remains partially commissioned, according to data presented by Water Resources Minister K. Krishnankutty in the Assembly.

The Planning Board has approved an allocation of ₹50 crore for completing all pending works and commissioning the project by March 2020, Irrigation Department officials said. As much as 95% of the work is in fact over. The remaining work pertains largely to two of MVIP’s distributories which are yet to be completed.

“Of this, the Edayar distributary will be completed this year. Of the six reaches of the Karikkode distributary, the first and fourth have been completed. Revised estimates are pending with the government for the second and fifth,” Sen T.G., Chief Engineer (Projects II), Irrigation Department, said. Construction of two bridges is pending on the Piravom distributary, which is otherwise functional.

Utilising the tailrace water from the Idukki hydel project, the MVIP covers a culturable command area of 18,173 hectares spread over Ernakulam and Idukki districts. It is also one of the four big, seriously-delayed irrigation projects that the present government took up for completion in 2017.

The others being the Banasurasagar project which was started in 1971 and the Karappuzha and Edamalayar projects launched in 1978 and 1981 respectively.