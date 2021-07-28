Kerala

Muttil tre- felling case: two persons arrested

The site at Kuppady in Muttil South village office in Wayanad where the massive felling of Rosewood trees is reported.   | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Sulthan Bathery police on Wednesday arrested two persons in connection with felling endangered rosewood trees on a revenue pattaya land in Muttil South village by misinterpreting a government order.

Those arrested were identified as Abdul Nazar, 61, of Neelikkandy Edathara at Kuttamangalam near Muttil and Aboobacker, 38, of Chovvathan at Edakkal near Ambalavayal in Wayanad District.

“They were timber traders and they were absconding after the incident came to light,” V.V. Benny, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sulthan Bathery , told The Hindu.

Also read | Rosewood ‘theft’ unearthed in Wayanad village

“They were charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act,” Mr. Benny, who is also the investigating officer, said.

They would be produced before the First Class Magistrate Court at Sulthan Bathery in the evening. However the main accused, including Anto Augustine, Roji Augustine and Josekutty Augustine, in the case are still absconding.

The Kerala High Court on Monday dismissed an anticipatory bail petition filed by them.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 28, 2021 3:46:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/muttil-tree-felling-case-two-persons-arrested/article35579515.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY