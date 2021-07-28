Muttil tre- felling case: two persons arrested

Sulthan Bathery police on Wednesday arrested two persons in connection with felling endangered rosewood trees on a revenue pattaya land in Muttil South village by misinterpreting a government order.

Those arrested were identified as Abdul Nazar, 61, of Neelikkandy Edathara at Kuttamangalam near Muttil and Aboobacker, 38, of Chovvathan at Edakkal near Ambalavayal in Wayanad District.

“They were timber traders and they were absconding after the incident came to light,” V.V. Benny, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sulthan Bathery , told The Hindu.

“They were charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act,” Mr. Benny, who is also the investigating officer, said.

They would be produced before the First Class Magistrate Court at Sulthan Bathery in the evening. However the main accused, including Anto Augustine, Roji Augustine and Josekutty Augustine, in the case are still absconding.

The Kerala High Court on Monday dismissed an anticipatory bail petition filed by them.