Muttil case: officer petitions SIT seeking probe into death threats

26 August 2021 18:22 IST

Dhanesh Kumar also seeks protection to self, family

Divisional Forest Officer P. Dhanesh Kumar who played a key role in unearthing the Muttil tree-felling case has filed a fresh petition with the special investigation team (SIT) appointed by the State government seeking to probe “the death threats he received from the accused persons in the case.”

The officer who heads the Forest Flying Squad submitted his written petition to S. Sreejith, Additional Director General of Police, Crime Branch, who heads the SIT.

In his petition, he complained that the accused had threatened to implicate him in serious offences, including anti-national activities and Abkari cases. Mr. Dhanesh Kumar said that he was openly threatened by the accused, Roji Augustine and Anto Augustine, at Aluva after their arrest. They made the open threat in the presence of police officers at the Aluva police club, he said.

Seeks protection

In a separate letter to Chief Conservator of Forest R.S. Arun, Mr. Dhanesh Kumar said he was in need of personal protection in the wake of the threats against his life. He also appealed to the Chief Conservator of Forests to ensure proper protection for him at duty time and grant security to his family members.