ADVERTISEMENT

Muttathara flat project to be completed in 15 months

February 27, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday directed the officials to complete the Muttathara flat project for fishermen in 15 months.

Mr. Vijayan was speaking at a meeting convened to review the progress in the implementation of the projects to be executed in a time-bound manner as part of an agreement reached between Vizhinjam protestors and the State government.

The meeting also expressed satisfaction with the progress of all the seven decisions taken in connection with the settlement of the Vizhinjam strike. District monitoring committees have been directed to meet regularly to review the progress of the works. It was also decided at the meeting that the demonstration for replacing the kerosene engine with Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) or diesel engine would be conducted among fishermen in Thiruvananthapuram, which would be followed in other districts.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US