Muthuvan tribal community coexisting with wild animals: HC panel

April 06, 2023 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - IDUKKI

A report of the committee of experts appointed by the Kerala High Court regarding human-elephant conflict and the wild tusker Arikompan issue stated that traditional settlements of the Muthuvan tribal community have coexisted with the wild animals in Chinnakkanal but subsequent unscientific resettlements in the area have given rise to human-animal conflict.

The five-member committee submitted the report before the High Court on Wednesday.

The report stated, “The area in issue is Chinnakkanal and Santhanpara panchayats in Udumbanchola taluk and precisely the Anayirankal area. As the name indicates, this area was frequented by elephant herds as a place of habitation and as a passage. There were traditional settlements of Muthuvan community who coexisted and continue coexisting with the wild animals in the area,” said the report.

ADVERTISEMENT

The report also stated that over time, the human-elephant conflicts have escalated to other areas such as Tank Kudi, Chempakathozhu Kudi, Kozhipanakudi, 301 Colony, BL Ram, 80 acre Colony, Vilakku, Nagamala, Thondimala, and Poopara..

The report also pointed out that given adequate time, long-term solutions could be found out including measures for consolidation of the elephant habitat, eco-restoration, and restoring and maintaining connectivity with other significant elephant habitats.

Ramesh Babu, senior lawyer and amicus curiae appointed by the court, told The Hindu that during the meeting, members of the Muthuvan tribal community from Chembakathozukudi, Tank Kudi, Pachapulkudi and Kozhippanakudi pointed out the importance of co-existence of human with animals. “In these settlements, the people live in nearby settlements and their farmlands in another place. The tribal people said they have been following a co-existence method over the years,” said Mr. Babu.

The High Court appointed five-member experts comprised Arun R.S., Chief Conservator of Forests (High Range Circle), Kottayam; Pramod H., Chief Conservator of Forests and Field Director, Project Tiger, Kottayam; N.V.K. Ashraf, Chief Veterinarian and Vice-President, Wildlife Trust of India; P.S. Easa, Chairman of Care Earth Trust, Chennai, and former Director of Kerala Forest Research Institute; and Ramesh Babu, amicus curiae.