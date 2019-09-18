Muthoot: talks fail again

Tripartite talks held at the behest of Labour Minister T.P. Ramakrishnan for ending the strike in Muthoot Finance failed to make any headway on Wednesday too.

Mr. Ramakrishnan, who held talks with representatives of the management and trade unions, told reporters that the government was not ready for any compromise on implementing labour laws. He called upon the management to reconsider its stance of cold-shouldering the employees’ demands. The government was ready for talks again on the dispute over minimum wages notification in the finance sector. The government was trying to evolve a consensus on the dispute, he said and sought the cooperation of the management to end the strike.

The notification was issued on the basis of a decision to have minimum wages in the finance sector. Associations in the sector moved the court against the notification and secured a stay order. The government was willing to accept the court order in this score, he said.

Repeated rounds of talks failed to make any headway. The management was unwilling to accept the proposal for fixing minimum wages and did not accept the proposal to grant an interim hike to the existing wages till the court issued an order and the meeting could not reach a conclusion, he said.