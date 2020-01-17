Muthoot stir: Observer asked to monitor talks

The Kerala High Court on Friday asked an observer appointed to monitor the conciliatory talks between the striking employees of Muthoot Finance Ltd. and its management to actively involve in the talks and explore the possibilities of hammering out a settlement.

Justice A. Muhamed Musthaque passed the directive when a pending petition of George Alexander, managing director of the company, seeking police protection for the employees willing to work came up for hearing.

Observer and High Court lawyer Liji J. Vadakkedam submitted that a meeting held on January 14 could not reach a consensus on certain matters. The next meeting would be held on January 20.

When the petition came up for hearing, P.P. Tajudeen, government pleader, suggested that the court persuade the observer to involve in the meeting.

The court warned the striking workers that it would cancel its order to hold talks and direct to strictly enforce its police protection order if they created hurdles to the smooth functioning of branches during the conciliatory process. The court made the observation when counsel brought the attack on the regional manager of the Kottayam branch to the notice of the court.