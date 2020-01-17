Kerala

Muthoot stir: Observer asked to monitor talks

more-in

Writ plea seeks police protection

The Kerala High Court on Friday asked an observer appointed to monitor the conciliatory talks between the striking employees of Muthoot Finance Ltd. and its management to actively involve in the talks and explore the possibilities of hammering out a settlement.

Justice A. Muhamed Musthaque passed the directive when a pending petition of George Alexander, managing director of the company, seeking police protection for the employees willing to work came up for hearing.

Observer and High Court lawyer Liji J. Vadakkedam submitted that a meeting held on January 14 could not reach a consensus on certain matters. The next meeting would be held on January 20.

When the petition came up for hearing, P.P. Tajudeen, government pleader, suggested that the court persuade the observer to involve in the meeting.

The court warned the striking workers that it would cancel its order to hold talks and direct to strictly enforce its police protection order if they created hurdles to the smooth functioning of branches during the conciliatory process. The court made the observation when counsel brought the attack on the regional manager of the Kottayam branch to the notice of the court.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 17, 2020 11:27:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/muthoot-stir-observer-asked-to-monitor-talks/article30589432.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY