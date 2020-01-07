Muthoot MD injured in stone-pelting

The Managing director of Muthoot Finance, George Alexander Muthoot sustained injuries to his head after he was pelted with stones on Tuesday morning as he was proceeding to his office with a group of his employees.
The attack came even as a strike at the gold finance NBFC by a group of employees entered the fifth day. The employees are demanding that some of their colleagues, who were sacked, be reinstated. Mr. Muthoot was admitted to a private hospital in Kochi.
According to a senior official, Mr. Muthoot was injured behind his left ear. His condition is stable.
The strike at the NBFC started on January 2 and a group of workers allegedly physically prevented the company’s Banerjee Road office being opened.
