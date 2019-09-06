Muthoot Finance has ignored demands: Union

A section of the employees of Muthoot Finance decided to strike work after repeated requests to resolve their salary, bonus and transfer issues fell flat and the management maintained an anti-union stance, manager of the Kathrikadavu branch and secretary of the Muthoot Finance Employees Union Nisha K. Jayan has said.

The strike entered its 18th day on Friday. Around 1,700 employees across 615 branches in the State were participating in the strike, said Ms. Jayan.

“The union is willing to allow mediation by court or the Labour Minister, but the company is stubborn. The branches they are planning to shut down are those where the union is strong,” she said. Ms. Jayan said the management may attend the September 9 talks but was not likely to meet the union’s demands.

Lack of job security, sales-oriented pressure and closure of several branches in 2016 had led to the formation of the union under the banner of the Non-Banking and Private Finance Employees Association Union, Ms. Jayan said.

“The management was unhappy with the formation of the union and transferred many employees who were a part of it. After the union's first strike back then, they cancelled some transfers but blocked our bonuses and other benefits,” she said.

The strike was not led by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions and the employees’ union had only approached the CITU for support, she pointed out.