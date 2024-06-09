Muthappan Theyyam set to make historic U.K. debut

Muthappan Vellattam, the ritualistic Theyyam performance dedicated to Muthappan, a deity in north Malabar, is set to be staged in the United Kingdom for the first time.

Organised by the Muthappan Seva Samiti, the event is part of the Greater Manchester Malayali Hindu Community and the South Indian Arts and Cultural Society, and is scheduled to take place at Southampton, Swindon, Manchester, and Yeovil, on June 15, 16, 22, and 23.

Team members

A five-member team, spearheaded by Jayanandan Peruvannanfrom Mundayad in Kannur, will leave for the U.K. on June 12 to bring this unique cultural and spiritual experience to the Malayali community in Britain. The team includes Akshay Mundayat, Sajil Madayan, Vinodhan Panicker, and Sanoj Kandiparam, all of whom are well-versed in the intricate rituals of Muthappan Vellatam.

The event marks the first occasion where Muthappan Theyyam will be performed with its complete set of rituals and ceremonies in the U.K. Muthappan Theyyam is not merely a performance but a religious and cultural event, deeply rooted in the traditions of north Malabar. Muthappan is venerated for his embodiment of both divine and folk elements, and the Vellattam is a vibrant and elaborate depiction of these aspects.

Mr. Jayanandan said the event aimed at providing an authentic religious experience to the Malayali diaspora, fulfilling their spiritual and cultural aspirations. Mr. Jayanandan said that though he had received invitations earlier to do Vellattam in places such as Bahrain and Dubai on several occasions, this would be the team’s first performance in the U.K.

‘A cultural expression’

With rituals involving elaborate costumes, face painting, and intricate dances, “Muthappan Vellattam is a spectacle that promises to enthral believers and help the local people get acquainted with our culture and beliefs. It serves not only as a religious observance but also as an immersive cultural expression, providing a window to the traditional practices of north Malabar,” Mr. Jayanandan added.

The forthcoming performances are expected to be a milestone, enhancing the cultural tapestry of the Malayali community in the UK and fostering a deeper appreciation for the traditional practices of Kerala.

