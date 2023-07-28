ADVERTISEMENT

Muthalappozhi: talks with Adani Group on Monday

July 28, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Under an agreement signed in 2018, the Adani Group has to keep the basin, channel and harbour mouth free of sand and rocks and maintain adequate depth

The Hindu Bureau

The State government will hold talks with the Adani Group on Monday in connection with the steps being taken to keep Muthalappozhi safe for fishers.

Under an agreement signed in 2018, the Adani Group has to keep the basin, channel and harbour mouth free of sand and rocks and maintain adequate depth.

Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian, and the Ministers from Thiruvananthapuram district V. Sivankutty, Antony Raju and G.R. Anil would meet officials of the Adani Group in Thiruvananthapuram, Mr. Cherian’s office said.

The Ministers are also expected to meet organisations representating the fishers the same day. The meeting was originally scheduled for July 18, but was postponed following the death of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy.

