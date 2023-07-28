HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Muthalappozhi: talks with Adani Group on Monday

Under an agreement signed in 2018, the Adani Group has to keep the basin, channel and harbour mouth free of sand and rocks and maintain adequate depth

July 28, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State government will hold talks with the Adani Group on Monday in connection with the steps being taken to keep Muthalappozhi safe for fishers.

Under an agreement signed in 2018, the Adani Group has to keep the basin, channel and harbour mouth free of sand and rocks and maintain adequate depth.

Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian, and the Ministers from Thiruvananthapuram district V. Sivankutty, Antony Raju and G.R. Anil would meet officials of the Adani Group in Thiruvananthapuram, Mr. Cherian’s office said.

The Ministers are also expected to meet organisations representating the fishers the same day. The meeting was originally scheduled for July 18, but was postponed following the death of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.