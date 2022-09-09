Muthalappozhi accident: One more body recovered

DNA tests to be performed to identify another body that washed up

Special Correspondent THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
September 09, 2022 20:44 IST

The body of one of the three fishermen who had gone missing in the September 5 fishing boat accident off Muthalappozhi was recovered on Friday from near Adimalathura.

The fisherman was identified as Muhammad Usman, 19, hailing from Varkala, the coastal police said. The official death toll in the accident has now risen to three.

The coastal police unit at Vizhinjam recovered the body around noon from the waters off Adimalathura. Relatives identified the body as that of Muhammad Usman, the police said.

DNA tests will be performed to identify another body which had washed up at Vizhinjam on Thursday, the police said. Though suspected to be one of the Muthalappozhi accident victims, no identification has been possible yet.

The boat, Safa Marwa, had capsized in the strong winds and rain on September 5 with a crew of 23, most of whom had been rescued. Two fishermen was confirmed dead on the same day. A frantic search was launched for the three missing men. Using cranes, steps were taken to haul up the boat's fishing net which had snagged on the groyne at Muthalappozhi on the assumption that the men were entangled in it.

