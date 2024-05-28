ADVERTISEMENT

Muthalapozhi turns treacherous ahead of monsoon; one dead in boat accident

Published - May 28, 2024 08:30 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A fisherman died while three others had a narrow escape after the fishing vessel they were navigating capsized near the treacherous breakwater at Muthalapozhi harbour in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Abraham, 60, a native of Anchuthengu in the district.The incident happened in the morning. The fishermen failed to control the vessel due to the strong currents at the mouth of the harbour channel following rough sea conditions, and the vessel capsized.

Though the victim, who was rescued from the sea in a serious condition, was rushed to a private hospital soon after the mishap, he was declared dead. Two other injured fishermen were admitted to the hospital and are being kept under medical supervision. In another boat mishap, a fisherman who jumped into the sea after the fishing vessel capsized was rescued by other fishermen.

According to fishermen, the tranquillity conditions inside the channel between two breakwaters of the harbour mouth used to worsen causing violent waves to break in the channel during the monsoon period. This makes the maneuverability of vessels difficult inside the channel during rough sea conditions, causing accidents frequently. 

