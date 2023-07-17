Muthalapozhi accidents: Kerala government to hold talks with Adani Group on Tuesday

July 17, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

With recurring fishing boat accidents and deaths at Muthalapozhi in the capital district sparking uproar, the Kerala government has decided to hold urgent talks with the Adani Group on Tuesday and, as a measure to keep the harbour mouth free from the accumulation of sand, implement a sand-bypassing system.

Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian, after discussions with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Ministers from the district V. Sivankutty, G.R. Anil and Antony Raju here on Monday, also announced a relief package for the families of the four fishermen who died in the most recent boat capsize on July 10.

The Ministers will hold discussions with the Adani Group at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

As per the conditions of a 2018 contract, which was valid till 2024, the Adani Group had to keep the basin, channel and harbour mouth free of sand and rocks and guarantee adequate depth, Mr. Cherian said. The government intended to make sure that the agreement was honoured, he said. A sand-bypassing system, where the sand accretion on the updrift side of the approach channel of the Muthalappozhi fisheries harbour will be collected and pumped through pipes to the other side, will be implemented.

‘’The system is expected to cost ₹10 crore. The Harbour Engineering department has been directed to prepare the estimate,’‘ Mr. Cherian said. To make sure that the Muthalapozhi harbour was used safely until solutions were found, the government intended to hold a separate discussion with organisations active among the region’s fishers, Mr. Cherian said.

He indicated that the Pune-based Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS), tasked with identifying solutions, would submit its report by December. ‘‘We cannot say for sure whether flaws in the construction (of the harbour groynes) are the cause of the recurring accidents until the report is received. But we cannot rule out the possibility of further accidents either. If flaws are detected, corrective measures will be launched on a war-footing. Until then, it is not a safe zone,’‘ he said, briefing the media about the outcome of his meetings with Mr. Vijayan and the other Ministers.

Relief package

The relief package is designed to provide houses and jobs to the families of the deceased fishermen. In the case of Robin, 42, and Biju Antony, 49, two of the four fishers who died, the Fisheries department will build houses for the families. Besides, steps will be taken to ensure means of income for Robin’s wife and Biju Antony’s elder daughter. Steps will be taken to resolve the financial liabilities of Suresh Fernandez’s and Kunjumon’s families. The former had availed himself of a loan of ₹4 lakh from the Kadinamkulam cooperative bank while the latter’s family has to repay a debt of ₹5 lakh.

Cases not discussed: Minister

The police cases registered in connection with the protests at Muthalapozhi during the visit of the Ministers on July 10 were not discussed at Monday’s meetings, Mr. Cherian said. The Anchuthengu police had registered a case against the Vicar General of the Thiruvananthapuram Archdiocese (Latin rite) Fr. Eugene Pereira under Section 153 (Wantonly giving provocation, with intent to cause riot) and several others for blocking the road.

