Muthalamada mango park to be reality soon

A scene from a mango collection centre at Muthalamada in Palakkad on Wednesday.

Organic farming to be brought back

The much touted mango processing centre at Muthalamada in the district appears to become a reality soon.

Minister for Agriculture V.S. Sunil Kumar told a meeting of farmer and trade representatives and government officials held in the State capital on Wednesday that Muthalamada would soon have a prestigious mango park.

The park will have facilities for processing, packing, and exporting, said Mr. Sunil Kumar. K. Babu, MLA of Nemmara, presided over the meeting. Director of Agriculture K. Vasuki was present. The Minister said the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) had agreed to fund a common facilitation centre for packing of juice and mango processing.

As many as 18 clusters were formed under the Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY) with the objective of salvaging the mango orchards of Muthalamada from chemical farming. Each cluster will be of 50 acres of land, and 60 clusters will be formed in two years.

The meeting decided to appoint a special officer to carry out the schemes and to ensure that the farmers get proper training.

