Muthalamada hartal total; Arikkompan stir likely to intensify

April 11, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - PALAKKAD

A hartal called by the people of Muthalamada grama panchayat on Tuesday in protest against the decision to relocate Idukki’s rogue elephant Arikkompan to Parambikulam was total and peaceful.

All business establishments from Nendankeezhaya to Govindapuram in Muthalamada panchayat remained closed throughout the day. Traders of Muthalamada joined the hartal called by an all-party meeting under the leadership of the grama panchayat.

Private buses kept off the road. The hartal affected not only bazaars, but rural areas of Muthalamada as well. Shops and government offices remained closed at Kambrath Challa, the key business centre of Muthalamada.

However, KSRTC conducted inter-State services through Muthalamada. Police tightened security to prevent any untoward incident. People of Muthalamada joined the hartal without any compulsions.

Although the hartal was peaceful, the people of Muthalamada are agitated over the move to translocate Arikkompan to Parambikulam. Supported by different political parties and environmental organisations, the people of Muthalamada are planning to strengthen their agitation against the government if the latter did not withdraw from the elephant-shifting move.

Yuva Janata Dal (S) will take out a protest on Wednesday morning. Janata Dal (S) district president K.R. Gopinath will inaugurate the march.

Ramya Haridas, MP, will inaugurate a meeting of all-party representatives at Muthalamada on Thursday afternoon.

The members of the Karshaka Samrakshana Samithi staged a shayanapradakhinam by rolling on the ground in front of the District Collectorate here on Tuesday in protest against the translocation of Arikkompan.

The samithi warned that the people of Kollengode, Muthalamada, Elavanchery, Nenmara, Ayiloor and Nelliyampathy will be endangered by shifting Arikkompan to Parambikulam.

It said that 27 elephant raids had taken place in and around Chemmanampathy in the last year, and all of them were by elephants from Prambikulam. They had destroyed crops worth more than ₹30 lakh.

Karshaka Samrakshna Samithi patron Chidambaran Kutty inaugurated the protest. Samithi chairman C. Vijayan presided over the function. C. Prabhakaran, B. Ramdas, K. Guruvayurappan, Haridas Chavuttupadam, R. Manoharan, K. Gopi, T. Sahadevan, and A. Sadik, led the protest.

A hartal will be held in Parambikulam on April 17 as part of the protest. The all-party meeting held in Muthalamada took the decision for the hartal.