Muted Easter fete in Central Travancore

For the first time in the history of Kerala, Easter, a major Christian festive occasion passed without any celebration on Sunday owing to the COVID-induced mobility restrictions on the people.

However, different Church denominations conducted special services at various major churches in the district in the wee hours of Sunday.

The Church authorities took extra care to ensure participation of only five persons in the Easter services as the lockdown norms prohibited grouping of more than five persons.

The Easter service at the St John’s Metropolitan Cathedral in Thiruvalla began around 10.30 p.m. on Saturday and continued till early morning on Sunday.

Metropolitan Archbishop Thomas Mar Koorilos, assisted by four other clergy, was the chief celebrant of the Holy Mass.

The Catholicos of the East and Malankara Metropolitan, Baelius Mar Thoma Paulose-II, was the chief celebrant at the Easter service held at the St Peter’s and St Paul’s Church at Parumala.

Pathanamthitta Bishop Samuel Mar Ireneus led the special service at the chapel at the Bishop’s House in Pathananmthitta. The Mar Thoma Metropolitan, Joseph Mar Thoma, was the chief celebrant at the Ester Holy Communion at the Pulatheen Chapel in Thiruvalla at 9 a.m. Church members across the globe watched the services that were live-streamed over YouTube, Facebook, and various Church websites.