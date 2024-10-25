Muted dissonance in LDF over NCP’s Thomas K. Thomas’ induction into Kerala Cabinet spills into the open

Allegedly “muted dissonance” in the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala over supplanting Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) [NCP-SP] leader and Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran in the Pinarayi Vijayan Cabinet with the party’s legislator from Kuttanad, Thomas K. Thomas, appeared to spill rancorously into the public domain on Friday (October 25, 2024).

Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP-Leninist) leader Kovoor Kunjumon, MLA, appeared to pull the curtains back on the “secret rumblings” in the LDF and, possibly, the “real political cause” for the delay in inducting Mr. Thomas into the Cabinet despite Mr. Sharad Pawar’s recommendation to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Mr. Kunjumon disclosed to reporters that Mr. Vijayan had queried him in private about an alleged move by Mr. Thomas to persuade two LDF legislators to align themselves with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Ajit Pawar faction), an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra.

Mid-October meeting

Mr. Kunjumon said that Mr. Vijayan had summoned him to the government guest house in Kottarakara in mid-October and enquired whether the NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, had approached him and Janathipathya Kerala Congress leader Antony Raju, MLA, through Mr. Thomas.

BJP’s gambit

Mr. Kunjumon appeared to confirm reports that Mr. Vijayan had reported the BJP ally’s “tactical gambit” to the Communist Party of India (Marxist)‘s State Secretariat, supposedly to explain the latter’s reluctance to induct Mr. Thomas in the Cabinet despite Mr. Sharad Pawar’s recommendation.

The controversy also appeared to have raised questions about the LDF’s imperviousness to overtures from the BJP-led alliance and cast aspersions on the ruling front’s almost cult-like cohesion in the run-up to the bypolls in Chelakkara and Palakkad Assembly constituencies and the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat.

Presidential vote

Mr. Kunjumon’s disclosure has also pushed to the fore the mystery surrounding how President Droupadi Murumu received a vote from the electoral college comprising members of the Kerala Legislative Assembly.

Notably, Independent legislator P.V. Anvar, who broke ranks acrimoniously with the LDF last month, has threatened to disclose the name of the MLA who “cross-voted” for the BJP’s presidential candidate.

Kunjumon denies

Mr. Kunjumon told Mr. Vijayan that Mr. Thomas had made no such offer to him.

“I have been a legislator for the past 25 years. My party and I have been passed over several times for a Cabinet berth. However, I have no grouse and remain a staunch leftist”, he said.

Mr. Kunjumon dismissed as “baseless” television channel reports that the Ajit Pawar faction had offered crores of rupees to defect, forcing him to publicly defend his name and reputation. “I am not motivated or swayed by money. My leftist ideology is my existence. It’s not for barter or sale,” he added.

Mr. Kunjumon said Mr. Thomas, Mr. Raju and himself often worked as a bloc within the LDF. “I coordinate the bloc. We decide which of us should speak on what topic in the Assembly. We have worked within the LDF’s ambit”, he added.

Thomas blames Antony Raju

Mr. Thomas has blamed Mr. Raju for the controversy. “I am a born-again evangelical Christian. My loyalty is to Mr. (Sharad) Pawar. I have not received any contract from the NCP Ajit Pawar faction to recruit members of the LDF’s parliamentary party in the Assembly. The controversy erupted when Mr. (Sharad) Pawar recommended me for a Cabinet rank in Mr. Saseendran’s stead as per an understanding struck in 2021”, he said.

Mr. Thomas also said that Mr. Saseendran had no role in the controversy.

NCP State president, P.C. Chacko, refused to comment on the issue.

LDF convener T.P. Ramakrishnan said he was not privy to matters under the Chief Minister’s purview.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan demanded that Mr. Vijayan break his silence on Mr. Kunjumon’s telling disclosures.

