Mutation of land filled for reselling as plots cancelled

District Collector H. Dinesan has cancelled the mutation of land filled for reselling in the Marayur-Kanthallur areas. The sugar cane fields were filled in large areas by the land mafia for reselling as plots. Mr. Dinesan, who visited the area recently, gave a written order directing the Devikulam Subcollector to cancel the mutation of the land.

A copy of the order has been sent to the sub-registrar office.

The Collector visited the area after media reports that the sugar cane fields were converted for non-farming purposes after purchasing them from farmers. Mr. Dinesan said there was no bar on selling sugar cane fields. However, land filling would not be allowed, he said, adding that it had affected the groundwater level and natural flow of water streams. The sugar cane fields at Marayur and Kanthallur were known paddy fields. The farmers shifted to sugar cane cultivation over the years owing to various reasons, including depletion in the groundwater level. Compared to paddy, sugar cane requires lesser water. The jaggery produced in the Marayur-Kanthallur area secured the geographical indication (GI) tag recently.

The unique climate and green landscape attract outsiders to purchase land here. There has been a spurt in construction activities in the two villages. Proximity to Munnar makes the villages favourable to invest in resorts and hotels.

Report to Subcollector

Large-scale land-filling was reported in Sahayagiri and Kudavayal, in addition to Indira Nagar, Pattom Colony, and Puthuchivayal. Earlier, the Agriculture Department had given a report to the Subcollector on large-scale conversion of agricultural land at Marayur.

It is alleged that land was being filled under the cover of concession given to residents to fill land for building houses.

Marayur in the Anchunadu valley is historically important for its wide collection of dolmens.