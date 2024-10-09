Mustering of ration cards in priority category to be extended

The mustering of ration cards belonging to the priority category of people will be extended till October 25, the Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil said in the Assembly on Wednesday.

The Government will also write to the Centre seeking another two months’ time so that all persons in the priority category can participate in the mustering, he said.

Responding to a calling attention motion moved by E.K. Vijayan, Mr. Anil said that the Government has made all arrangements for every cardholder of the priority category to successfully complete the mustering process.

Mr. Vijayan had pointed out that the last date of the mustering need to be extended as many pink and yellow cardholders – priority category – had not completed the mustering process.

The mustering for priority card holders – AAY (yellow) and PHH (pink) – had been launched by the State compliance with the Centre’s directive to comply with a Supreme Court order that all benefits due to those ration cardholders linked to e-shram portal should be ensured.

Thus the mustering process utilising the e-POS machines in ration shops had been scheduled in such a way that it would begin on September 18 and end on October 8.

However, till October 8, only the e-KYC updation of about 79.79% of priority cardholders have been completed. About 20% of the priority cardholders have not been able to participate in the mustering process due to various reasons.

While the government has sought to extend the mustering schedule to allow all in the priority sector to take part in the process, this has to be completed in a time-bound manner also.

Those now residing in other States for the purpose of studies will be able to join the mustering process in the public distribution outlets in the respective States, the Centre has informed. They will also be given time to come back home and complete the process

Those staying abroad for job/career purposes will be retained in the ration cards as non-resident Keralites. They need not reach the State to participate in the mustering process.

The Minister said that once the eKYC mustering of priority candidates is completed, deserving candidates would be considered towards the vacancies that may arise.

