Muslims in Kerala celebrate Id-ul-Fitr

Muslims offer mass prayers on the occasion of Id-ul-Fitr in Kerala | Photo Credit: S.K. Mohan

May 03, 2022 16:16 IST

Thousands participated in Idgahs across Kerala

The devout Muslims in Kerala celebrated Id-ul-Fitr, which marked the completion of the month-long Ramzan fasting.

Thousands participated in Idgahs across Kerala early on Tuesday after a gap of two years due to the pandemic. Traditional feasting with specially prepared dishes and sweetmeats overflowing the family tables marked the festival's high point. They also celebrated the day by providing for charity, spending time with family and friends, and exchanging gifts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Delivering the Idgah sermon, Palayam Imam V.P. Suhaib Moulavi urged the faithful to reject hate speech and spread Islam's core message of peace and fraternity.

The State Government had declared May 3 a public holiday for offices and educational institutions on Id-ul-Fitr. The day was decided after the Muslim scholars in Kerala sighted the crescent moon signifying the start of the month of Shawwal as per the Islamic lunar Hijri calendar.