Muslim youths prepare pyre for COVID-19 patient at Ivor Madom

They arrange firewood, prepare pyre, lay the deceased on it

A group of Muslim youngsters won many a heart recently when they turned undertakers at the funeral of a Hindu man who had died of COVID-19 in Malappuram district.

The elderly man from Valavannur panchayat who died of COVID-19 was cremated at Ivor Madom, near Shoranur, on Monday last. The Whiteguards team from Tirur comprising Siraj P., Jafer T., Shihab T., Zachariya, and Riyas P. came forward to prepare a funeral pyre for the man even as his relatives watched in admiration.

Winning hearts

“Please consider yourself as the children of this man. Only people with virtuous souls can do such a deed. God bless you,” Ramesh, the man in charge of Ivor Madom crematorium, told the youngsters.

Wearing personal protective gear, the youngsters arranged the firewood, prepared the pyre, and laid the deceased on it. “We did everything but lighting the pyre,” said Mr. Siraj. “There is no larger leveller in this world than death,” he added philosophically.

They let go their PPE kits and burnt it in the pyre before washing themselves in the nearby Bharatapuzha.