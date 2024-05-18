GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Muslim Youth League to launch stir for additional Plus One batches

Published - May 18, 2024 08:43 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Muslim Youth League (MYL) will launch an agitation demanding additional higher secondary batches to address the shortage of seats in Malabar.

MYL district committee decided on Saturday that protests would be organised in 16 centres across the district in the last week of the month. A protest march will be taken out to the District Collectorate in the first week of June.

MYL leaders alleged that the Left Democratic Front government was showing blatant bias towards the Malabar region. They said Education Minister V. Sivankutty’s decision to allow 70 students in one class as part of addressing the Plus One seat shortage would amount to challenging the students of Malabar.

They said about 41,000 students in six districts of Malabar would have to go without a Plus One seat. The students who gained A-plus in all subjects would not be able to get a course and school of their choice, they said.

The MYL said the government had the exact figures of students who qualified for higher secondary education and the number of seats available for them in each district. The government was ignoring the shortage of seats in Malabar and trying to address the issue on a temporary basis, it said.

MYL district president Shareef Kuttoor presided over the meeting. Party State secretary Gafoor Kolkalathil inaugurated the programme, while district general secretary Mustafa Abdul Latheef explained the organisation’s position.

Related Topics

Kerala

