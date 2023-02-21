ADVERTISEMENT

Muslim Youth League takes out protest march to Collectorate 

February 21, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST

‘Black War’ of Chief Minister is pathetic, say protesters

The Hindu Bureau

The Chief Minister’s war against the common man by banning black colour and making people’s lives miserable is shameful, Muslim Youth League leader P. Ishmael has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating a march taken out by the Muslim Youth League to the Thrissur Collectoate on Tuesday in protest against the hike in tax on fuel and corruption in the LIFE Mission project.

“Those who used to observe black day every other day is now scared of black colour. The police are stopping even people who are going to buy medicine in the name of security for the Chief Minister. People along with the government form the democracy. The Chief Minister is acting like an autocrat,” he said.

The police stopped the procession, which started from Ayyantole, in front of the Collectorate. Muslim Youth League district president A.M. Sanoufal presided over.

