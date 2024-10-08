Muslim Youth League protests against ‘police criminal raj’

The Muslim Youth League (MYL) took out a march to the office of the District Police Chief here on October 7 (Monday), protesting against the police’s “criminal raj and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) connections,” and the Chief Minister’s alleged anti-Malappuram remarks.

Hundreds took part in the march organised by the MYL district committee. Inaugurating the march, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) State general secretary P.M.A. Salam alleged that the Home department had become a camp of mafia groups.

The protesters demanded that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan resign as he had shamed his position by supporting the RSS agenda to traduce Malappuram district and its people.

The police stopped the march using barricades and used water cannons to disperse the protesters when they attempted to break the cordon.

MYL district president Shareef Kuttoor presided and general secretary Mustafa Abdul Latheef welcomed the gathering. The protesters raised slogans against a group of police officers accusing them of trying to vilify Malappuram district by enhancing the number of cases.

IUML district secretaries Noushad Mannissery and Anvar Mullampara, Youth League national organising secretary T.P. Ashrafali, C.K. Shakir, Muslim Students’ Federation national president Ahamed Saju, State president P.K. Navas, and Youth League treasurer Bava Visappadi spoke.

IUML protest

Meanwhile, the IUML State committee has decided to organise State-wide protests against the alleged mafia connections of the LDF government on October 17. Protest marches will be taken out at all district centres. Mr. Salam said the Chief Minister had protected ADGP M.R. Ajit Kumar in spite of many protests against his alleged RSS connections and the resentment within the ruling front. He accused the Chief Minister, former Minister K.T. Jaleel, and CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan of persistently trying to alienate Malappuram.