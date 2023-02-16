Muslim Youth League protests against Budget

February 16, 2023 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Muslim Youth League (MYL) took out a march to the Collectorate here on Thursday in protest against the State Budget presented by Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal. The MYL alleged that while the Budget taxed the people oppressively, the Chief Minister and his Cabinet colleagues continued their lavish life.

Inaugurating the march, MYL national general secretary Faisal Babu said that the government was fleecing the people who were already reeling under the spiraling prices of commodities. He said the government was shamelessly trying to suppress people’s protests.

He accused the government of cheating the State’s youth by executing illegal backdoor appointments, and making a mockery of the Public Service Commission. The protestors demanded that the government withdraw anti-people taxes proposed in the Budget.

MYL district president P.S. Mustafa Thangal presided over the function. MYL State secretary Gafoor Kolkkalathil, Indian Union Muslim League district secretary Marakkar Marayamangalam, senior vice president M.M. Hameed, and MYL district general secretary Riyas Nalakath spoke.