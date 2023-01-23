Muslim Youth League leader P.K. Firoz arrested, remanded for 14 days

January 23, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Muslim Youth League (MYL) State general secretary P.K. Firoz was arrested and remanded in judicial custody for 14 days on Monday in connection with a recent Secretariat march that had turned violent, leaving several protesters and policemen injured.

As many as 28 MYL activists had earlier been arrested in connection with the ‘Save Kerala’ march organised by the organisation on January 18. Mr. Firoz, who was arraigned as the prime accused in the case, was detained by the Cantonment police shortly after he visited those arrested at the Central Prison at Poojappura.

He has been booked under various non-bailable charges, including those pertaining to destruction of public property, rioting and assault or criminal force to deter police officers from discharging their duties.

While the police had estimated a loss of around ₹50,000 on account of damaged public property, the windshield of a parked private car was also smashed in the protest, resulting in an additional loss of ₹25,000, official sources said.

Speaking to media persons while being escorted to the jail, Mr. Firoz described his arrest as an act of “political vendetta.” The government intended to suppress agitations. Such actions will be strongly countered. Arrests as these cannot deter the organisation from continuing its agitation against the policies of the government, he said.

The State capital had turned a battleground when the MYL had clashed with the police during its demonstration that raised a host of issues, including price rise, proliferation of narcotic substances, corruption and the alleged nexus between the police and nefarious groups.